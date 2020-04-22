PRESS RELEASE: UNZA Commits About $241,800 Or K4.3m To COVID-19 Fight.

Lusaka – 21st April, 2020.

The University of Zambia, through the Schools of Health Sciences and Veterinary Medicine, has mobilised from its partners and stakeholders about $241,800 worth of testing reagents, laboratory consumables, personal protective equipment and provision of surveillance capabilities for emerging infectious diseases including the coronavirus pandemic.

Out of the total mobilised funds, $41,500 has been donated to the Ministry of Health yesterday by UNZA Vice Chancellor Professor Luke Evuta Mumba, who stated that the donation is in form of laboratory reagents and consumables that will be used for Coronavirus testing and an additional $70,000 has been committed for diagnostic testing.

The bigger allocation of the total funds amounting to $110,000 will go to the provision of robust research and surveillance of emerging infectious diseases particularly Coronaviruses in the country.

This will be done through the Africa Centre of Excellence for Infectious Diseases of Humans and Animals programme housed in the School of Veterinary Medicine that will work and support some of the surveillance activities of the Zambia National Public Health Institute.

The funding Professor Mumba says, is provided through partnership with the SKOLLS foundation and the United States National Institute of Health.

Further, the University has committed itself to support efforts aimed at fighting coronavirus demonstrated in partnership with Hokkaido University of Japan through the provision of a Biosafety Level three Laboratory facility which allows UNZA to process and test infectious pathogens that cause serious diseases such as coronavirus pandemic.

The facility is run by a team of qualified and highly skilled researchers from UNZA.

In addition, the University through its technical teams in schools and faculties is working around the clock with various stakeholders to support an expanded response to coronavirus by addressing various facets of the pandemic.

UNZA takes pride in many of its researchers and technocrats that are part of the body of expertise shaping the country’s response through various contributions especially through coronavirus Health Promotion through numerous platforms such as media.

UNZA is committed to conducting and disseminating research findings with relevant wings of government, the private sector industry, NGOs and the general public. UNZA being the first and largest university in the country continues to lead in the provision of excellence through teaching and learning, research and community service.

