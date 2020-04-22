PRESS RELEASE: ZESCO Limited Reverts To 12 Hour Load Management Schedule After Restoration Of 132MW into The National Grid.

Lusaka – 22nd April, 2020.

ZESCO Limited wishes to inform its esteemed customers and the general public that the generating unit 2, belonging to one of the country’s Independent Power Producers (IPPs), that was taken out for maintenance on 7th April 2020 has been restored. This implies that the 132 MW that was lost for 10 days has been reinstated into the national grid.

The corporation is pleased to inform the public that with this re-addition, load shedding hours Will revert to a maximum of 12 hours per day instead of the 15 hours experienced in the last 10 days. ZESCO wishes to thank its valued customers for their cooperation and patience and urge them to continue employing energy efficient initiatives such as completely switching off appliances when not in use, migrating to the use of energy efficient lighting and using gas for cooking, to mention but a few. These power saving initiatives will reduce household bills and contribute to protecting the environment.

Issued By:

Hazel Zulu (Mrs)

Public Relations Manager

ZESCO Limited