OPINION | Why Is Proud Aushi Musamba Mumba Scandalising The Minister Of Health?

Of late, we have shared articles on social media platforms on the need for a new governance system that must prioritize development over political hegemony. Western multiparty democracy has been abused and has ended up creating an arrogant opposition in most of Africa which has led to inefficient governments, endless power transitions and social chaos.

They say in Bemba, “Mumbwe pakulila, ninshi naishiba uko ashintilile amatako.” Proud Aushi Musamba Mumba used to be a pseudo spokesperson of GBM. If anything, she was a staunch PF who got lost along the way and defected to the UPND when GBM got appointed Vice President. GBM went back to the Patriotic Front and she is now stuck, licking on any bones thrown at her by Mr. Hichilema. Should we remind her the consequences of Mr. Hichilema’s venom as illustrated by Muvi TV and now Prime TV? She has been paid to admonish the government of President Edgar Lungu at the expense of national unity and the livelihood of an ordinary child in rural Zambia. But at what cost? She has posted…

“There’s no two ways about it, PF officials have shared among themselves Jack Ma’s COVID 19, PPE donations to Zambia and reselling them on black market. One of Davis Chama’s daughter has just advertised the following products for sale on WhatsApp (for now I will withhold her first name). I am forced to conclude a few Cabinet Ministers have shared the donated items from Jack Ma. I have also been told Nakiwe one of the alleged side chick to Dr. Chitalu Chilufya from Smart Eagles and her sister Mary too are selling the same in bulk. According to PF inner circles Mary is SG Mwila’s side chick.”

Zambia Reports is an independent Media House with funding from patriotic Zambians who wish to see a Zambia that is anchored on former President Kenneth Kaunda’s humanism ideology. We may not agree with President Edgar Lungu on a number of issues but we acknowledge that we can only have one government in power at a time and those who cannot accept election results are, to be specific, enemies of democracy.

President Edgar Lungu, through the Multisectoral Covid-19 Taskforce and under the stewardship of his Minister of Health, Dr. Chitalu Chilufya, has received international accolades over his handling of the COVID-19 in Zambia and yet our own would rather see him down. The question on the lips of many Zambians is: “What is Mr. Hichilema after in sponsoring people like Proud Aushi Musamba Mumba?” Is this the democracy we need, that uses mass media to distort the truth for the sake of one selfish individual at the expense of an entire nation?

The calculated malice against President Edgar Lungu must, immediately, stop. Anyone who politicises health matters is an enemy of life, a devil in essence. Mr. Hichilema must accept that Zambia does not need another Head of State but a new governance system that must prioritize development over political hegemony. Someone, share this message with him. We are tired of acrimonious politics which takes us nowhere but to comments on social media. Mothers are dying giving birth, children don’t know how it feels to grow up calling someone mummy. And yet someone would wake up with stolen riches and invest it in distabilising the nation believing that social chaos can bring about political change. No it shall not happen.

Proud Aushi Musamba Mumba must realise that the reason she left Africa was due to the suffering she and her family were going through. We don’t want Africa to be an exporter of economic refugees and to achieve that we need harmony. We need to get rid of negative energies like Proud Aushi Musamba Mumba. What should an average Zambian know?

Zambia is now a battle field with those in opposition busy looking for bad news about the country. This is not how multiparty politics ought to be conducted. It’s very clear that our current crop of opposition leaders care more about their political ambitions than they do about the livelihood of an ordinary citizen in rural Zambia.

Truth be told, the current political system has done more harm than good to the welfare of this country. What the celebrated multiparty democracy has destroyed in Zambia is beyond measure. As we appreciate the efforts of President Kagame of Rwanda for putting up a vehicle assembly plant, we must reflect on why we need a political system that prioritises economic development because our founding father KK, did what Kagame is doing today and yet we destroyed it all.

KK put up the first assembly plant in Livingstone through INDECO, the Livingstone Motor Assemblers that was commissioned in 1972. The company’s product range of vehicles were Fiat saloon cars, Peugeot saloon cars and Pick-ups, Mazda saloon cars and also Mercedes Benz trucks.

Apart from the Livingstone Motor Assemblers, there were other major vehicle assembly plants like in Chingola on the Copperbelt where we had MAROUNOUCHI MOTORS, a Plant that used to assemble Mitsubishi Galant saloon cars, Mitsubishi Pick-ups of 1 ton capacity and light trucks of the

Mitsubishi range.

Then from the friendly City of Ndola, we had ROVER ZAMBIA that used to assemble Land Rover vehicles that had ready market from govt institutions and was a must to all Military wings. There was also LEYLAND DAF in Lusaka with facilities to assemble heavy commercial trucks. TATA ZAMBIA LIMITED used to manufacture trucks and buses

LUSAKA ENGINEERING COMPANY (LENCO) of Lusaka’s heavy industrial area was a parastatal organisation that used to manufacture truck bodies, bus bodies and trailers. They were also manufacturing parts/components, including fuel tanks, seat frames, exhaust systems and air tanks.

It’s our failure to understand how destructive the current political system of Mr. Hichilema sponsoring useless people like Proud Aushi Musamba Mumba that has led to Zambia lagging behind. We need a political system that can develop Zambia not one that must make someone Head of State.

