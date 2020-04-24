62 Year Old Of Chadiza Defiles Two Minors

Police in Chadiza District have launched a manhunt for a 62 year old man who deserted the village after defiling two minors. Eastern Province Police Commissioner Luckson Sakala says the suspect is from Chikokola village in chief Mlolo’s area.
Mr. Sakala says the suspect is alleged to have had carnal knowledge of the minors aged eight and eleven on Monday. He says the minors confirmed having been defiled by the suspect between 11:00 hours and 15:00 hours on Monday.
Mr. Sakala says the medical report which was taken from Chadiza District Hospital revealed that the minors sustained painful bruises on the private parts.
He appealed to members of the public who may have information about the whereabouts of the suspect to inform the police.
3 Comments
Slmuntala alvin
That man must be dealt with accordingly by law enforcement
Albert Kaziya
What are the full details of the man on the run?
Patrick Mudenda
This man is a murderer who doesn’t deserve any social interaction in the community. Let the law take its course and cage him .