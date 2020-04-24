62 Year Old Of Chadiza Defiles Two Minors

Police in Chadiza District have launched a manhunt for a 62 year old man who deserted the village after defiling two minors. Eastern Province Police Commissioner Luckson Sakala says the suspect is from Chikokola village in chief Mlolo’s area.

Mr. Sakala says the suspect is alleged to have had carnal knowledge of the minors aged eight and eleven on Monday. He says the minors confirmed having been defiled by the suspect between 11:00 hours and 15:00 hours on Monday.