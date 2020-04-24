PRESS RELEASE: On The Announcement Of The Suspension Of The PF Chairperson For Northern Province Hon. Jack Kungo Pending Investigations.

23rd April, 2020.

Patriotic Front Sectetary General Hon. Davies Mwila has announced the suspension from all party activities Hon. Jack Kungo, Patriotic Front North-western Province Chairperson.

The suspension is with immediate effect in orderto facilitate investigations at Kansenseli Mine- Mwinilunga District Northwestern Province.

Patriotic Front Chairperson for Legal affairsHon.Brian Mundibile will on Saturday 25th April 2020 be leading a delegation of Senior party officials comprising:

1. Hon.Nicksom Chilangwa MP

2. Hon Syacheye Madyenkunku

3. Hon Mulenga Chewe Kampamba

4. Hon Andrew Lubusha

5. Mr Alick Tembo

As you are no doubt aware, President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, the President of Patriotic Front, who is also our Head of State, has vowed to uproot corruption in the party and government and will not shield anyone found wanting by the law.

This suspension will be reviewed subject to the outcome of investigations by the relevant authorities.

Sunday Chilufya Chanda

Patriotic Front Media Director

