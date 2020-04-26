DEC Picks Up Business Man In Possession Of Over $19,000 Counterfeit Notes

A 56 year old Businessman of Kitwe has been arrested for being in possession of over $19,000 counterfeit notes.

Westard Fumbelo, a businessman of House No. 10116/2 Garneton East in Kitwe has been arrested for being in possession of $19, 600 United States Dollars counterfeit notes in $100 Dollar bills.

The suspect was apprehended at a Zambia National Service checkpoint in Minambe area between Mufulira and Mokambo Border on a taxi coming from Kitwe.

Drug Enforcement Commission Public Relations Officer Theresa Katongo who confirmed the development said the suspect will appear in court soon.

