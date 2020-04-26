Our Economy Is Contracting Because Of Covid-19, Finance Minister Says.

While the Covid-19 pandemic is primarily a health problem, there is also a huge economic challenge for all of us, Minister of Finance Dr. Bwalya Ng’andu said at a media briefing in Lusaka on Saturday.

“The biggest impact is that our economy is contracting because of this pandemic, almost every sector of this economy is in a state of contraction, some more than others,” he said as he went on to give a bleak picture of the country’s economy owing to the outbreak of Coronavirus that has so far killed three in Zambia, with a cumulative total standing at 84.

Dr. Ng’andu added that the tourism industry was one of the worst affected as there is not much economic activity taking place there.

“So that is one of the industries that is in danger,” he said, adding that “Similarly, the transport sector also has been affected, in particular the air transport sector. If you look at all these sectors, you will find that all of them are in a state of contraction. Now the effect of that contraction directly to government means that the revenue that’s coming through to government is equally affected, whether it’s VAT that you are looking at, whether it’s customs, whether its mineral tax that you are looking at, there seems to be massive reduction that’s coming from these sectors.”

“If this continues, businesses will be destroyed completely beyond repair,” Dr. Ng’andu said, emphasising that this begs the question, “what is our response? Do we just allow businesses to fall apart or do we do something?”

“Ideally, the position that we should be taking is that during this very difficult time, we should take measures that will help business to continue running so that when the fight is over, businesses will continue. The second problem obviously relates to government’s revenue and its ability to perform its functions as a government. The President did ask a number of key questions yesterday, these were not rhetoric questions, these were practical questions that require practical answers as we face the challenge of this moment. The President asked yesterday, where will we find money to pay retirees? What about the Farmer Input Support Programme? What happens to it if the reduction in revenue continues?” the minister said.

