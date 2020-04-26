Illegal Gold Dealers In Mwinilunga Warned.

With the ruling Party Provincial Chairman in North Western and the Provincial Police Chief being transferred to Lusaka headquarters over alleged gold dealings in Mwinilunga, North Western Province Minister Nathaniel Mubukwanu has directed Police to arrested all those engaged in the buying and selling of Gold in Kasenseli.

Mubukwanu who has visited the gold site said all activities have to be halted to ensure sanity in the management of the mineral resources. He said President Edgar Lungu has already issued a directive to arrest any persons found trading in gold.

Mubukwanu expressed disappointment and said the sale of gold by illegal dealers has to be stopped immediately.

Last week,President Edgar Lungu removed Hudson Namachila as North Western Province Police Commissioner for failure to provide security in illegal gold mining.

Later, the ruling party Patriotic Front also suspended its North Western Province Chairman Jackson Kungo for alleged involved in gold mining activities.

