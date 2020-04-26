Law Enforcement Officers Arrested For Theft

Two police officers and three others have been sentenced to three months imprisonment with hard labour by the Kasempa Magistrate Court for alleged theft.

This is in a matter Constables Bernard Bwalya and Ignatius Chola were charged with theft alongside Daniel Mufwaya (police reserve), Trajius Chola and Maxwell Nawa were charged with theft contrary to the laws of Zambia.

Particulars of the offence were that, On dates unknown but between December 5th and 7th, 2019 in Kelongwa area in Kasempa, the two police officers whilst acting together with three others, stole a hydraulic pump, tools box, heavy duty battery, unknown litters of diesel and hydraulic oil from a CAT excavator at the farm in Kasempa belonging to ATL Drilling Company

When the matter came up for Judgment, Magistrate Evans Yikona said the State had proven the case beyond any reasonable doubt that the accused persons stole the hydraulic pump.

Magistrate Yikona found the two police officers and their three accomplices guilty of committing the offence and sentenced them to 18 months imprisonment with hard labour with effect from 21st April, 2020.

The State applied that the stolen hydraulic pump and spot lights could be restored to ATL Drilling Company and the Toyota Hiace that was used to ferry the stolen items to be restored to its respective owner.

Magistrate Yikona considered the applications from the State and ruled that the hydraulic pump, spot lights and a Toyota Hiace should be restored to their respective owners.

