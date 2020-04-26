A Senior court clerk accused of stealing 24 kilogrammes of cocaine has said rats were eating exhibits of the illicit drug and he reported this to his supervisors.
Didier Kangwa said in court that he was surprised that while police were still investigating the handling of exhibits at the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court, Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) officers arrested him for alleged trafficking of the missing cocaine.
Source: Zambia Daily Mail.
One Response to “Rats Ate Cocaine, Says Accused.”
corona zimba
eh mu chambia ati rats ate coccaine so ninshi ne mbeba shilebayela