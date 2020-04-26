Thieves Strike Parrogate Cotton Company Offices.

Thieves have broken into Parrogate Cotton Company offices in Chipata District and stole a safe containing over K550,000 and 4,290 dollars.

Eastern Province police Commissioner Luckson Sakala said the thieves gained entry into the offices after damaging the locking system.

Mr. Sakala said the safe contained K552,895 cash and 4,290 dollars. He said that the incident occurred between April 21st 2020 at 23:00 hours and April 22nd 2020 at 07:00 hours.

The Police Commissioner said no one has been arrested in connection with the matter and that investigations have since been instituted.

Credit: Breeze FM

