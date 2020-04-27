4 Kilos Of Rhino Horns Land Priest, Police Officer And A Lusaka Businessman In Court!

A priest, a Zambia Police officer and a Lusaka businessman have appeared in court on charges of illegal possession of over four kilogrammes of rhino horns.

Before Lusaka Chief Resident Magistrate, Lameck Mwale, were Mizhi Sandu, 43, a priest, Mutakatala Mwiya, 44, a police officer, both of Lusaka West and Frank Nakakena, 53, a businessman of Kabwata who all pleaded not guilty to possessing illegal prescribed trophy.

The court records show that on April 14, 2020 in Lusaka, the trio had in their possession two pieces of rhino horns weighing 4.33 kilogrammes, prescribed trophy which is the property of the Republic of Zambia, without a certificate of ownership from the Director of the Department of National Parks and Wildlife.

The accused are on police bond. Magistrate Mwale adjourned the case to June 11, 2020 for commencement of trial.

