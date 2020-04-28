COVID-19 | Today, April 28, 2020, Mass Screening And Testing For Coronavirus.

Below are the work station allocations:

1) LICEF School Hall – Junction of Burma Road and Indus Street. Both entrances will be open.

2) LICEF School, Malata Road Hall at Junction of Chilumbulu Road and Indus Street.

3) Umar Mosque – Northend of Chakwala Road at the Road end.

4) Ghausia Mosque – Off Chilumbulu Road, next to Kamwala Clinic.

5) Lotus Sports Club – Obote Road.

6)United Church of Zambia – St Paul’s on Burma Road.

