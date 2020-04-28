COVID-19 | Zambia Records Six New Cases

Six new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the last 24 hours out of 80 tests done, Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has disclosed.
Among the new cases are three truck drivers who were quarantined at UNZA and a health worker of Matero. Others are from Emmasdale and Chelston.
The cumulative total for Zambia now stands at 95, with 50 active cases within facilities – 45 in Lusaka, four on the Copperbelt and one in Kabwe.
“All patients are stable. We are re-testing those that have been in quarantine and will announce discharges in the next few days,” Dr. Chilufya said.
4 Comments
simon t star
mwandi we want this to end from 80 to 95 how are we going to work they closed or the construction s now how are we going to survive awe twachula mweee!!!!
Derrick Banda
Prayer is a virtue and it will end soon in our country
simps eli
Lets see bound this covid 19 cause there’s hope to a tree that has been cut down ….
Truth man
GOD almighty shall serve this country. I pray for all the sick and the quarantined in our beloved nation Zambia to receive the healing power of GOD, AMEN and AMEN.