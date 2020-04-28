Former Solwezi East MP Is Acting PF Chair North Western Province

The ruling Patriotic Front have appointed Shiabyungwe Koshita Shengamo to act as Provincial Chairman in North Western following the suspension of Jackson Kungo.

Shengamo, served as Member of Parliament for Solwezi East now Mushindamo from 1991 to 1996 under the Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) regime.

Patriotic Front Secretary General Davies Mwila said the appointment of Shengamo in an acting position is with immediate effect.

The ruling party last week suspended the Provincial Chairman for North Western Province pending investigations relating to illegal Gold mining activities in Mwinilunga.

Copyright © 2020 ZR.

You can get in touch with our news team by emailing us at: editor@zambiareports.com