Maanya’s Defamation Trial Deferred To June 24

Maanya, the 26-year-old Luanshya man who allegedly insulted President Edgar Lungu on Millennium Radio on March 28, 2019 appeared in court.

Maanya, who introduced himself as Chanda from Kabwe, published insulting matter by word of mouth when he called into Millennium Radio Station.

Police traced him through his girlfriend and he turned out to be Maanya a Luanshya resident, and not Chanda of Kabwe as he introduced himself.

He was charged with publishing insulting matter by word of mouth with intent to bring the name of the President into ridicule.

A State witness has testified in the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that he verified a National Registration Card belonging to Fred Maanya, a Luanshya man charged with Defamation of the President, following a request by the Zambia Police.

Before magistrate Lameck Mwale was Nathan Simambwa, 34, an assistant registration officer in the Department of National Registration who testified that on May 13, 2019, he received a letter from Zambia Police relating to the verification of card number 379415/74/1.

After his verification, he discovered that NRC No. 379415/74/1 belonged to Fred Maanya who was born on July 25, 1986, in Chikoko Village in Chief Mwenda’s area of Mazabuka district.

Hearing continues on June 24.

Copyright © 2020 ZR.

You can get in touch with our news team by emailing us at: editor@zambiareports.com