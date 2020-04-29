18 Year Old Who Killed His Friend At JCS Bar Escapes Death Sentence.

An 18-year-old juvenile of Lusaka who stabbed his 20-year-old friend at JCS Bar using a broken bottle has been sent to Katombora Reformatory School for rehabilitation and counselling, escaping the death sentence on account of age.

The Lusaka High Court found that the juvenile on April 6, 2019 murdered Sebastian Lungu, 20 of Mtendere East by stabbing him in the neck with a piece of broken bottle at JCS night club at around 21:00 hours after a fight ensued.

High Court judge Anessie Banda-Bobo found the juvenile guilty of the offence after five witnesses testified against him.

However, the juvenile denied killing his friend and claimed intoxication. He told court that he could not remember what happened on the fateful day because he was drunk.

But the Judge dismissed his defence of intoxication and convicted him. Judge Banda-Bobo has further cautioned young people to be alert with their surroundings and the manner in which they take alcohol.

She then ordered that the Juvenile be sent to Katombora and be enrolled back in school if he so wishes. She said a report relating to the counselling should be sent to the Social Welfare Department every six months until the completion of school.

The judge said she concluded that the boy was indeed 18 after the digital and analogue medical tests revealed that he was between 18 and 25 years.

She passed the sentence after accepting the Social Welfare’s recommendation that there was need for the convict to undergo serious counseling at Katombora Reformatory School where he can continue his education if he so wishes.

