Divorce Is Costly, As AcWoman Drags Her Ex To Court Over Property!

A woman of Lusaka has dragged her ex-husband to the Lusaka High Court seeking a declaration that she is the rightful owner of the plots in Lilayi and Libala where the defendant has started building.

Ms. Jane Nawila has sued her ex-husband Mr. Alex Sinyangwe whom she says has no claim of right or jurisdiction to be on the properties and has to be ejected immediately because the court had allocated them to her after divorce.

A statement of claim she has filed in the principal registry explains that she divorced Mr. Sinyangwe in August, 2018 after which properties were shared equally.

According to the documents, Ms. Nawila was given plot No. 33464, Lilayi, plot No. 2260/13 Lilayi and plot No. 18455, Libala in Lusaka, but Mr. Sinyangwe has started building on them and plans to sell some of them.

She now wants a declaration that she is the legally registered owner of plot No. 33464, Lilayi, plot No. 2260/13, Lilayi and plot No. 18455, Libala in Lusaka.

Ms. Nawila also wants a declaration that the defendant has trespassed on the properties and seeks an order of injunction restraining Sinyangwe, whether by himself, his agents or whosoever, from trespassing on the properties.

The plaintiff also seeks damages for trespass, costs and any other reliefs that the court might deem fit.

