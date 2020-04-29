Health Minister Refuses To Dignify False Social Media Narratives With Responses, Focuses On Fighting Covid-19

Reports Smart Eagles.

Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya says the role of the Ministry of Health and that of the many health workers at the frontline is to fight the Covid-19 on behalf of the Zambian citizens and that they will continue to do this to the best of their abilities, without being swayed by false reports being peddled by some sections of social media.

He said from the time they wake up in the morning after very little sleep, all energies are focused solely on how to defeat the invisible enemy which is devastating the lives of many citizens around the globe, Zambia included.

He said they would therefore not be drawn into responding to fake news items as doing so would be glorifying false narratives which may draw their attention to issues off the main agenda.

“We take note of the negative comments on some social media platforms but do not respond because we won’t glorify such evil with answers. For those that think the priority of the Ministry of Health is to steal, we guide that we are at war with Covid-19 and have no time for anything else. We are a transparent government and remind you that our values remain Prudence and Fiduciary Integrity and that we will ensure that all gets to the community,” he stated.

He said that various Members of Parliament are already collecting the donated materials for distribution in their constituencies. He called on members of the public wishing to find out anything about the Covid-19 donations to feel free to contact the Ministry of Health at any time stating that the Ministry has an open door policy and a fully operational communications department which comes complete with a call centre and available 24/7 to respond to queries about anything the general public wishes to know.

He thanked the business community and cooperating partners for their continued support towards the fight against Covid-19 and announced that the audit conducted on donated funds had shown that K1,054,000 had been deposited into the Ministry of Health Emergency Fund, adding to the already existing K51m which the Ministry of Finance had released to set up the contingency fund as directed by the President.

“The funds are being used to procure PPEs, test kits, logistics required by case management teams, fuel, the call centres and risk communications,” he said.

He said the government of his Excellency Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu has in place internal and external audit systems which are working closely together to ensure that there is no pilferage.

