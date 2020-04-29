Minister of Finance, Dr. Bwalya Ng’andu Issues Tax Statutory Instruments

Minister of Finance Dr. Bwalya Ng’andu has with effect from Monday 27th April 2020, issued the following Statutory Instruments:

Statutory Instrument Number 36 of 2020 – The Value Added Tax (General) (Amendment) Regulations, 2020. Statutory Instrument No. 36 0f 2020 shall be read as one with the Value Added Tax Regulations, 2010, the Principal Regulation (in which regulation 9A has been revoked). The Statutory Instrument is aimed at assisting companies and businesses to manage their cash flows during this period by allowing input VAT claim on spare parts, lubricants and stationery.

Statutory Instrument Number 37 of 2020 – The Value Added Tax (Zero Rating) (Amendment) Order, 2020. Statutory Instrument No. 37 0f 2020 shall be read as one with the Value Added (Zero Rating) Order, 2014, the Principal Order. This statutory instrument extends the list of medical supplies that are not subject to value added tax for an initial period of six months to expedite the provision of medical related devices needed to support the fight against Covid-19. Statutory Instrument No. 37 0f 2020 is deemed to have come into operation on 1st April 2020 and shall stand revoked on 30th September 2020.

Statutory Instrument Number 38 of 2020 – The Customs and Excise (raw Hides Skins) (Export Duty) (Suspension) Order, 2020. Statutory Instrument No. 38 0f 2020, which suspends export duty payable on crocodile skins to free, is deemed to have come into operation on 1st April 2020 but shall cease to have effect on 31st December 2020.

Statutory Instrument Number 39 of 2020 – The Customs and Excise (Copper Ores and Concentrates) (Import Duty) (Suspension) Regulations, 2020. Statutory Instrument No. 39 0f 2020, which suspends import duty payable on copper ores and concentrates to free, is deemed to have come into operation on 1st April 2020 but shall cease to have effect on 31st December 2020.

Statutory Instrument Number 40 of 2020 – The Customs and Excise (Precious Metals) (Export Duty) (Suspension) Order, 2020. Statutory Instrument No. 40 0f 2020, which suspends export Customs duty payable on specified precious metals (Regulation 2) to free, is deemed to have come into operation on 30th March 2020 but shall cease to have effect on 31st December 2020.

Statutory Instrument Number 41 of 2020 – The Customs and Excise (Ethyl Alcohol {Ethanol}) (Refunds, Rebates and Remissions) Regulations, 2020. In exercise of the powers contained in section 89 of the Customs and Excise Act, the Minister of Finance, via Statutory Instrument Number 41 of 2020, has made regulations which will be deemed to have come into operation on 1st March 2020 and will provide for suspension of excise duty on ethanol if solely used in the production of alcohol-based sanitisers and medical related commodities.

For the avoidance of ambiguity, a manufacturer shall not sell or dispose of the goods on which excise duty has been suspended pursuant to these Regulations without the authorisation of the Commissioner General of Zambia Revenue Authority, as long as the authorised user presents supportive information relating to the manufacturing process of the sanitizer.

Statutory Instrument Number 41 of 2020 also provides that the Commissioner General of Zambia Revenue Authority may revoke the authority granted to an authorised user if such user ceases to use ethanol in accordance with authorised terms or contravenes or fails to comply with specified regulations of the Customs and Excise Act.

Statutory Instrument Number 42 of 2020 – The Customs and Excise (Customs Duty) (Suspension) (Medical Supplies) Regulations, 2020. Statutory Instrument Number 42 of 2020 suspends customs duty payable on specified medical supplies for an initial period of six months to support the fight against Covid-19. Statutory Instrument No. 42 0f 2020 is deemed to have come into operation on 1st April 2020 and shall stand revoked on 30th September 2020.

