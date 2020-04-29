UPND Refuses To Participate In The “PF” Fight Against The Covid-19

The UPND has continued with its retrogressive politics by shunning Government initiatives in the fight against the Coronavirus Pandemic because if the exercise succeeds, President Edgar Lungu’s political career may be enhanced.

Southern Province Minister Edify Hamukale has since issued an ultimatum to South MPs. Dr. Hamukale has given Southern Province MPs four days to collect masks and hand sanitisers for distribution in their constituencies to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

The Minister has wondered why the MPs have not distributed masks and hand sanitisers in their constituencies despite Government allocating the materials to them for distribution.

Following the Daily Nation’s screaming headline over the issue, many people spoken to have expressed extreme concern about about the leadership of Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, the UPND leader.

“I now wonder whether those deaths Mr. Hichilema blamed on government were not a UPND political scheme. How do you play with people’s lives just to become Head of State?” wondered a Lusaka resident Mr. Kashimbaya of Chilenje.

