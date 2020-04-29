UPND Refuses To Participate In The “PF” Fight Against The Covid-19

The UPND has continued with its retrogressive politics by shunning Government initiatives in the fight against the Coronavirus Pandemic because if the exercise succeeds, President Edgar Lungu’s political career may be enhanced.
Southern Province Minister Edify Hamukale has since issued an ultimatum to South MPs. Dr. Hamukale has given Southern Province MPs four days to collect masks and hand sanitisers for distribution in their constituencies to help stop the spread of coronavirus.
The Minister has wondered why the MPs have not distributed masks and hand sanitisers in their constituencies despite Government allocating the materials to them for distribution.
Following the Daily Nation’s screaming headline over the issue, many people spoken to have expressed extreme concern about about the leadership of Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, the UPND leader.
“I now wonder whether those deaths Mr. Hichilema blamed on government were not a UPND political scheme. How do you play with people’s lives just to become Head of State?” wondered a Lusaka resident Mr. Kashimbaya of Chilenje.
6 Comments
Lili
Who made those donations towards the fight against Covid 19? Is it not HH? You restrict him against other government contributions like helping the hunger stricken and now you have started chasing him? For once work without finger pointing and spare him!
Lubinda
Cris Piri uli mbwa no muchila? U don’t seem to have been from married parents but from prostitution.
Mwine masushi
Viva upnd Viva HH the more they decampen you the more popular you become
Coviflu
Zambians saw with their naked eyes how the UPND opposition leader has been making massive donations of PPEs to contain the covid-19. If the masks and sanitisers are not reaching out to the needy, then Pf’s long arm has intercepted the donations just to frustrate and put blame on opposition, simple as that. Politics aside!
Malizgani Nyirenda
Hakainde Hichilema and his MPs are not fit to be leaders and they don’t have a heart of people they are position hangry, because there is no way people are dying then a normal person would say I can’t save them because it is not my name which will be known, H.H.and his followers are not good leaders ,2021 those who will still be alive DON’T VOTE FOR THEM they just need position not to serve the ZAMBIAN NATION
BWALYA MWAUME
The Bible is clear, when you want to give don’t let the other hand see what you’re giving. So if hh wants be seen then is not a good leader.