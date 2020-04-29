Zambia And Malawi To Enforce Ban On Kabwandire

District administrations for Zambia’s Chipata District and Mchinji District of Malawi have resolved to enforce the ban on cross border mobile markets popularly known as Kabwandire.

The two District administrations reaffirmed their commitments to ending Kabwandire as one way of preventing the spread of Covid-19.

This came to light during the Chipata/Mchinji multi-sectoral committee meeting on Covid-19 in Chipata yesterday. Briefing journalists after the meeting, Chipata Mayor Sinoya Mwale says the meeting was fruitful because they discussed a lot of progressive issues.

Mr. Mwale says the ban on Kabwandire will curtail unnecessary crisis border movements among the people from the two countries.

Mchinji District Commissioner Bester Mandere says his country banned Kabwandire but that the only challenging was enforcing the ban.

Mr. Mandere says his administration will now week strategies on how to enforce the ban.

And Chipata District Commissioner Kalunga Zulu says his delegation will also go to Mchinji for an exchanged visit.

