REFLECTION: COVID-19 Could Be A Turning Point For Africa As Senegal, Kenya, Madagascar and Ghana Make Africa Proud In The Fight Against The Coronavirus

As the world still grapples with the ravaging Coronavirus pandemic, many countries, especially in Africa, are struggling to test enough people. Testing enough people is the only way any government can isolate and treat people who have tested positive quickly.

Many African countries depend on a “White man” to find a cure and sell it to them. But there is no confirmed cure for Coronavirus yet. As scientists work round the clock to find a vaccine, Madagascar has gone back to nature’s strength and claims to have a herbal remedy produced from the artemisia plant, the source of an ingredient used in malaria treatment, and other Malagasy plants.

But of great interest is the laboratory in Senegal that has used its AIDS and Ebola experience to develop a $1 COVID-19 testing kit. This is good news for Africa as the testing kits used are imported mainly from China, and yet most have been reported to be defective.

Senegal has shown the world that in time of crisis cheap solutions that work are more beneficial to more people, and will save time and money. Senegal intends to mass produce the $1 kits to be used not only in Senegal but also in other African countries.

But this is not all, Senegal has also embarked on 3D printing of ventilators that cost about $60 compared to imported ones costing $16,000. This surge of innovation is as a result of the low numbers of necessary equipment such as ventilators which are under 50 in number meant to serve a population of sixteen million people in Senegal.

However, innovations in the battle against Covid-19 are not only concentrated in Senegal as early this month the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) also started the manufacturing of Covid-19 testing kits that will give results in fifteen minutes. The kit to be used by KEMRI is similar to that used in testing HIV with three unilateral lines that will check for any SARS-like virus.

And not to be left alone, Ghana has equally developed a rapid diagnostic test kit for the new Coronavirus in what is clearly a triumph for academic and industry synergy. The KNUST-Incas Diagnostic technology uses a finger-prick blood, just like blood glucose test or home pregnancy test, to detect two different types of antibodies produced by the body when it is fighting off Covid-19 infection at least seven days after infection whether the person is showing symptoms or not.

What Covid-19 has taught us is that the dependency syndrome that Africa is plagued with has killed its ability to path a new way to self sustainability depending on handouts for things it can readily produce.

Paul Kagame of Rwanda has always insisted, “We need to mobilise the right mindsets. In Africa, we have everything we need, in real terms. Whatever is lacking, we have the means to acquire. And yet we remain mentally married to the idea that nothing can get moving, without external help. We are even begging for things we already have. That is absolutely a failure of mindset.”

