President Edgar Lungu has congratulated Malawi’s President-elect Reverend Dr Lazarus Chakwera.
President Lungu said in a statement issued by his press aide Isaac Chipampe that Dr Chakwera’s victory affirmed the trust and confidence the people of Malawi have in him.
The Head of State also reaffirmed Zambia’s commitment to maintaining strong bilateral relations with Malawi.
“Your election is an affirmation of the trust and confidence that the people of Malawi have in your leadership qualities, which ushers in a wave of democratic change that the people of Malawi have been advocating for,” President Lungu said.
“Zambia and Malawi share strong brotherly bonds of friendship based on mutual respect. l, therefore, wish to take this opportunity to reaffirm my country’s commitment to maintaining strong bilateral relations that our two countries have continued to enjoy, for the mutual benefit of our two peoples.”
The Head of State said he looked forward to working closely with Dr Chakwera and wished him good health and prosperity for the people of Malawi.
President Lungu Congratulates Malawi’s Chakwera For Winning Presidential Re-run
16 Comments
chileshe makasa
Congratulation once again.
msandi sakala
Congrats Dr chakwera and all the best as you assume the high office.
Mwine masushi
This is what we call democracy not were by the Constitution court is controlled by the ruling bafunes like what happened in Zambia in 2016 but no problem Malawi has shown us the way to go
Tulandeko
I Dnt Knw IF Ths Judges Of Ours R Seing This!Ala Mulachusha Abantu Na Corrruption
Koswe
In democratic countries whether the sitting party and the opposition don’t predict who is going to win elections. Here in. Zambia. Hakainde had already won 2021elections coz he depends on tribes not. Zambians 2021 he is going again to challenge elections in courts of law with his tribes men that he has lost again. Zambians will never allow a tribalist leader to go to state House leaving. Zambians. Zambians let as all to choose our president without tribalism. President. Lungu wants. Zambians to vote for him
RHK
Kkkkkkkkk,I will not say anything, coz munganikonkhe.
Jimmy shaba
The opposition in Zambia lacks unity of purpose unlike their colleagues in Malawi.
William Suku
Congratulations and to you Malabi
##! -tsm- !
RRH
This will happen here in Zambia.
phillish emz
so was that elections free and fair your Excellency?
two 5
koswe mbeba you cant compare malawi judiciary with ours lungu lost and will loose again manje corruption he has already won through rigging
Razor
Wind of change is blowing from the east. Next is zambia.
Jessey Lingard
Congratulate too
State house
uzamuzhiba Yesu Kaolala. Lets higher Electrol Commission of Malawi to come and monitor ours in the next season.
Hope and Change
Congratulations Reverend Dr Lazarus Chakwera
Tikambepo
Pit latrine koswe is a useless idiot who would like like to capitalize on tribal campaigns and not what your adada has done to the Zambian people things like ……
1.gassing the people he swore to protect.and many more.