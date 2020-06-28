President Lungu Congratulates Malawi’s Chakwera For Winning Presidential Re-run

President Edgar Lungu has congratulated Malawi’s President-elect Reverend Dr Lazarus Chakwera.

President Lungu said in a statement issued by his press aide Isaac Chipampe that Dr Chakwera’s victory affirmed the trust and confidence the people of Malawi have in him.

The Head of State also reaffirmed Zambia’s commitment to maintaining strong bilateral relations with Malawi.

“Your election is an affirmation of the trust and confidence that the people of Malawi have in your leadership qualities, which ushers in a wave of democratic change that the people of Malawi have been advocating for,” President Lungu said.

“Zambia and Malawi share strong brotherly bonds of friendship based on mutual respect. l, therefore, wish to take this opportunity to reaffirm my country’s commitment to maintaining strong bilateral relations that our two countries have continued to enjoy, for the mutual benefit of our two peoples.”

The Head of State said he looked forward to working closely with Dr Chakwera and wished him good health and prosperity for the people of Malawi.