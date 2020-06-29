257 East Girls Drop Out Of School In First Quarter Of 2020

Eastern Province Education officer Allan Lingambe says 257 girls have dropped out of school due to early pregnancies in the province.

Speaking when Plan Zambia handed over two girls dormitories at Zemba Day Secondary and Tikondane Primary school in Chadiza last week, Dr Lingambe said the number of girls dropping out of school had drastically reduced due to good collaboration between government and stakeholders like Plan Zambia.

“I would like to share that this year 2020, from January up to June, we took some statistical data to find out how the picture is in Chadiza. From January to June 2020, I have picked one district which Chadiza and the numbers have dropped for pregnancies which now stand at 13. That also is indicating that the numbers have drastically reduced and with this kind of collaboration, I know that we can even eradicate pregnancies in Chadiza district. This is against a total number of 257 girls who dropped out of school due to pregnancies from January to June,” he said.

Dr Lingambe said Chadiza had contributed nine girls out of 205 girls who reported back to school after their pregnancies.

He said Chadiza has not recorded any case of any girl dropping out of school due to early marriage in 2020 while the province has recorded 59.

And Plan International programme unit manager for Eastern Region Richard Kalyata said the organisation has been championing the cause of the girl child in the province for the past 21 years.

He said the organisation had been working with stakeholders on matters of child protection, health, economic security and youth empowerment, education and water and sanitation.

Mr Kalyata said Plan endeavour to empower the girl child, to make vital changes that tackle the root causes of discrimination against girls.

“We desire to drive change in practice and policy so as to be benefit children and young people,” he said.

Mr Kalyata said the dormitories started with a fundraising imitative called cycle for girls aimed at raising funds to end child marriages and teenage pregnancies.

He said the cycling initiative was conducted by a group of cyclists from Netherlands who raised funds by cycling from Lusaka to Mfuwe.

The two dormitories were built at a cost of more than K987, 300.