3 Chinese Arrested For Abducting Another Chinese

Three Chinese have been arrested in Kitwe for allegedly abducting and assaulting their fellow Chinese.

Copperbelt Commissioner of Police Charity Katanga, who confirmed the development, said the three have been detained for abducting and assaulting Luji Ncai, 44.

Katanga has named the suspects as Andy and Bo, both 31 and Shenaze Jiang, 25 who are currently in Police custody.

She has explained that the victim was taken to Wynn Resources Casino where he was allegedly beaten.

Katanga said the victim who sustained head and chest injuries is admitted to Sinozam hospital where he is nursing injuries sustained from the assault.