5 Die At Kapilingozi Hills

Five people have died while three others sustained serious injuries when the truck they were on lost brakes at Kapilingozi Hills.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo stated that injured are admitted to Mtendere Hospital where they’re being attended to.

“Five people died on the spot while three others sustained serious injuries in an accident which occurred on 28th June, 2020 at 16:30 hours along Chirundu-Kafue road at Kapilingozi Hills.

Involved was Lawrence Mweene aged 28 years of Highlanders in Mazabuka who was driving a Higher Light Truck registration number BAB 233B from west to eastern direction with nine passengers on top of bags of sweet potatoes.

The accident happened when the vehicle had suspected brake failure as it was descending the hill, eventually hit into a Volvo Truck registration number CYN 483L which was being driven by Rodgers Mutinta aged 42 years of Durban, South Africa moving in the same direction and later overturned throwing people who were on top of the load under the Volvo truck,” Ms Katongo stated.

“The injured passengers are admitted to Mtendere Mission Hospital in Chirundu while the bodies of the deceased are in the same hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.”

In another incident, a male pedestrian died on arrival at UTH while another person sustained injuries in an accident which occurred on Sunday, June 28, at 06:00 hours on Kamloops road in Lusaka’s Kalingalinga Compound.

“Involved was a motor vehicle Toyota Allex registration number ALV 717 moving from north to south and also a pedestrian David Tembo aged 47 of Kalingalinga Compound, now the deceased.

The accident happened when the driver lost control of the motor vehicle and hit the pedestrian who was off the road. The body of the deceased is UTH mortuary awaiting postmortem,” Ms Katongo stated.

And Md Katongo stated that police in Lusaka have observed an increase in the number of female persons being attacked by criminals after hiking motor vehicles on Great North Road between Heroes stadium and SOS.

“In the past one month, police have recorded five cases of aggravated Assault in which all victims are female discovered in unconscious state with head injuries, dumped in Kabangwe area. The recent attack involves a female adult identified as Sharon Lufino who was attacked yesterday, 28th June, 2020 at 19 00 hours and dumped off Ngwerere road,” Ms Katongo.

“The victim is said to have hiked a motor vehicle at SOS with a view of going to 15 miles but was later found with deep head injuries and was in an unconscious state. Police have instituted investigations in all cases recorded and wish to advise members of the public to desist from hiking motor vehicles especially at heroes Stadium and SOS as this has proven to be unsafe. Hiking motor vehicles not prescribed as public transport puts lives of unsuspecting members of the public at risk.”

She urged the public to always get on public transport from designated bus stations and bus stops to avoid falling prey to criminals.