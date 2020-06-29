5 Lufwanyama UPND Councillors Quit

Five UPND Councillors in Lufwanyama District have ditched the Opposition political party citing poor leadership in the province.

The five Councillors have since tendered in their resignation letters to the Council Chairperson Moses Chiyuka as well as Council Secretary Rebbeca Banda.

Rodgers Simwemba of Lufwanyama Ward has stated in an interview that he has decided to leave his post on personal reasons relating to internal party matters.

Others who have quit include Luswishi Ward Councillor Fredrick Mubanga, Mpidi Ward Councillor Chola Kanda, Kansanta Ward Councillor Phanuel Musumali and Kangwa Mwila of Chibanga Ward.

And Mwila,who tendered in his resignation after the first four, said his resignation is with immediate effect.

“My reasons of resigning is due to bad working relationship with the UPND District executive and provincial team,” Mwila said.

Meanwhile, sources have revealed that the Opposition UPND is expected to suffer more defections in Lufwanyama as other Councillors are said to be planning resignations.

Among those said to be on the line include Council Chairperson Moses Chiyuka and other councillors.

Lufwanyama Town Council is dominated by UPND Councillors with an exception of two who are Kabundia Ward’s Claudius Dube on the PF ticket and Robert Katongo of Chantente Ward who is an independent Councillor.

Efforts to get a comment from the UPND proved futile as their mobile phones went unanswered.