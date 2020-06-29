Govt Pays K36m To Farmers Displaced By Ndola Airport Project

Copperbelt Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe has disclosed that government has so far paid K36 million out of the K51 million owed to farmers and squatters who were displaced to pave way for the construction of the Ndola International Airport.

Speaking when deputy Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa paid a courtesy call on him, Nundwe said the squatters and farmers have been protesting at his office demanding payment.

He said his office has been assuring the affected farmers that government is making efforts to offset the remaining amount of money.

And Mr Kangwa has assured the affected farmers that government will soon pay them their dues.

He said it is the desire of government to ensure the balance is paid as soon as possible.

Dr. Kangwa, who is leading a team of Permanent Secretaries who are part of the State Functions Committee, is on the Copperbelt to appreciate how far the construction of the airport has gone.