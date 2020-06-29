Luanshya Council Procures Truck For Garbage Collection

The Luanshya Municipal Council has procured a tipper truck from locally generated funds to help enhance waste management in the District.

Luanshya Mayor Nathan Chanda, who handed over the tipper truck to management, said the local authority has had challenges in managing waste due to lack of equipment.

He hopes that the newly acquired equipment will help the local authority to improve the collection of garbage as well as road maintenance projects.

Chanda, who is also PF Copperbelt Chairperson, said the move has come at a time when the Council is striving to put in place all necessary measures in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said garbage collection is an expensive venture and further implored residents to work closely with the council to ensure proper management of waste.