Minister of Youth and Sports Emmanuel Mulenga has said government is looking for youths that will contribute to the development of the country.

Mr Mulenga said the youth need to develop their mindsets and begin to help each other.

He said this when he visited a youth in Ndola who has a block making machine and has employed 35 other youths.

“We need youths that will contribute and develop this country. We need to develop the mindset of helping each other as youths. The President has given me a task for empowerment projects. So we are looking around to see ‘how do we empower youths, create jobs for them?’ Our youths need to be economically independent,” Mr Mulenga said.

He said the desire of government is to see that youths continue to be productive.

“So we will continue to look and engage youths that have projects. Even the youths that don’t have anything, I encourage you to start forming up cooperatives so that you are in groups. We will make sure that no youth is left out,” Mr Mulenga said.