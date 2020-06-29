Zambian Truck Driver Found Dead In Cabin In Durban

A 49-year-old Zambian truck driver has been found dead in the cabin of his truck in Durban, South Africa.

The deceased, identified as George Manungo Chikosenu, was discovered dead in the early hours of the morning by one of his colleagues whom he was in a convoy with after parking for a night at a named truck stop.

According to the information made available to the Zambian Mission in Pretoria, the deceased was working for a Zambian registered trucking company

“He was in South Africa on duty when he died and his body has since been deposited at Pine town mortuary awaiting for investigations,” first secretary press at the Zambian mission in Pretoria Mrs Naomi Nyawali has stated.

Meanwhile, over 300 Zambians have in the last two months returned home from South Africa following that country’s COVID-19 induced lockdown.

The latest to return home was a group of 119 Zambians that left South Africa by road yesterday and were expected in the country in the next 24 hours.

“The returnees boarded the Zambian registered buses from the Zambia High Commission in Pretoria supervised by First Secretary Immigration Joyce Chimalilo and First Secretary Protocal Samutete Mugongi. Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa Major General Jackson Miti said the Mission would continue to facilitate the repatriation for the return of Zambian nationals that were willing to go back home following easing of lockdown rules by South Africa. He said the process has so far been smooth and all the returnees have been compliant with the rules and regulations,” Mrs Nyawali stated.

According to the statement, Maj Gen Miti thanked both the South African and Zimbabwean governments for enabling smooth passage of Zambians during this COVID -19 restrictions.

South Africa is now under advanced level three lockdown, reduced from the highest level five which was first announced by that country’s President Cyril Ramaphosa in March.