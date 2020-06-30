Over 3,000 Encroach on Mopani’s Land

Over 3,000 people led by Voice of the Vulnerable organization have invaded land belonging to Mopani Copper Mine in Kitwe.

The group has since started clearing the over 300 hectares of land a few kilometers away from Mopani’s tailing dams.

Voice of the Vulnerable Chairman Peter Malama, who is leading the group and subdivinding the pieces of land, has claimed that the piece of land does not belong to the Council.

He said some people are just claiming that the land belongs to Mopani to stop them from accessing it.

Malama said his group is allocating the land to the vulnerable community at only K200 while the elderly are being given land for free.

But Mopani Copper Mine through its Public Relations Manager Nebert Mulenga has warned the encroachers to abandon the land.

Mulenga said the area being tampered with belongs to Mopani and the mining firm will not hesitate to demolish structures being built there.

He said the mining giant whose investment in new project has grown will need to expand its tailing dams and this will be in the direction the people are encroaching.

Meanwhile, Kitwe Town Clerk Mbulo Seke has maintained that the land being subdivided illegally belongs to Mopani.

Seke has warned those wanting to put up structures on the said piece of land to stop as that would be a waste of their resources.