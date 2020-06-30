Kafwaya In Limbo

Former Solwezi Central Member of Parliament Dawson Kafwaya who left the Patriotic Front early this month is struggling to make a decision on which political party to join.

Kafwaya’s close friends have disclosed that the former Deputy Minister has two options of either returning to the UPND or switching to NDC.

The sources have said that earlier, Kafwaya had intentions of joining the NDC, a position that appears to have changed.

“He first wanted to go to NDC but he appears to be changing, we don’t know the reasons for this because his announcement would have come by now. He wants again to apologize to UPND and go back to the party,” his close friend said.

Kafwaya is understood to be eyeing the Solwezi Central seat he held but wants assurance from the party he will join that he will be adopted.

The sources said that Kafwaya came up with a second option of returning to UPND because the party may not re-adopt the current MP Stafford Mulusa whose performance is said to br below par compared to Kafwaya.

And when contacted, Kafwaya maintained that he is yet to make a decision and will not respond to rumours.