Luangwa South Bridge in Kitwe to Re-open

Government will today reopen the Luangwa South Bound Bridge across the Kafue River in Kitwe district along the Kitwe-Ndola dual carriageway.

The bridge was closed due to rising water levels caused by flooding.

Housing and infrastructure development minister Vincent Mwale has disclosed that the bridge will be reopened today at 06:00 hours.

Mr Mwale said the re-opening of the bridge was primarily to decongest the North Bound Bridge and prevent vandalism of the Luangwa South bound that has been reported.

On March 16, 2020, the Road Development Agency temporarily closed the bridge necessitated by the high-water levels arising from the above-normal rainfall experienced in some parts of the country which resulted in flash floods that consequently damaged some infrastructure.

Mr Mwale said following the end of the rainy season, the Road Development Agency has assessed the Luangwa South Bound Bridge and established that it was in fairly good condition and can be used by members of the public in the interim.

He however said the long-term solution will be to undertake major rehabilitation of the bridge.