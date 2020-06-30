Miles Links Youth Alcohol Abuse to Joblessness

Mayor of Lusaka City Mr Miles Sampa has said lack of jobs for youths in the country has greatly contributed to alcohol abuse.

Speaking when British High Commissioner to Zambia Nicholas Woolley paid a courtesy call on him on Monday, Mr Sampa said the majority of the youth tend to engage in endless drinking due to lack of jobs and activities to keep them busy.

He said the mandate of the Council is to keep the city clean and green and that the local authority has faced challenges in doing so due to population increase.

“The population has increased in the last 20 years and with that comes the challenge of sewer, water and garbage collection,” Mr Sampa said.

“If you go to the markets, you will find mountains of garbage and despite clearing them, you’ll observe the same amount of garbage in a matter of days.”

Mr Sampa further said there is also an excessive number of street children that need to be involved in activities that will be more positive and beneficial to their lives.