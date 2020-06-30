Miles Links Youth Alcohol Abuse to Joblessness

Mayor of Lusaka City Mr Miles Sampa has said lack of jobs for youths in the country has greatly contributed to alcohol abuse.
Speaking when British High Commissioner to Zambia Nicholas Woolley paid a courtesy call on him on Monday, Mr Sampa said the majority of the youth tend to engage in endless drinking due to lack of jobs and activities to keep them busy.
He said the mandate of the Council is to keep the city clean and green and that the local authority has faced challenges in doing so due to population increase.
“The population has increased in the last 20 years and with that comes the challenge of sewer, water and garbage collection,” Mr Sampa said.
“If you go to the markets, you will find mountains of garbage and despite clearing them, you’ll observe the same amount of garbage in a matter of days.”
Mr Sampa further said there is also an excessive number of street children that need to be involved in activities that will be more positive and beneficial to their lives.
5 Comments
When youths plan to assemble to air their joblessness you send police to break their bones. Pf will forever remain a visionless party.
The. Major has it at last parents who spend huge amount of money are equally concerned to find their children with diplomas can’t get jobs. There was an announcement by ministry of health that 3400 youths will be employed to beef up manpower in the ministry in my area where I stay we have many nurses clinical officers not even one has been employed parents are asking what is going on. May be it is nepotism or wako no wako or one has to belong to a political party where connections can bear fruits. Parents are really frustrated
For once let's take time to relook at ourselves as individuals. If l graduated as a mechanic or metal fabricator do l still need to expect the govt to find me a job ? Those of us that have skills why not try to take on some of these youth and mentor them as apprentence?
Your worship the mayor of Lusaka, we voted for you to look at the affairs of the city of Lusaka. But why is it that workers at civic centre go for four months without pay. I strong support pf .IF pf can fail then kambwili becomes the solution to this problem and HH
Sorry i meant to say i strongly support pf