NAQEZ Doubts Reopening Of Schools In 2020 For Non-Exam Classes

National Action for Quality Education in Zambia ( NAQEZ) Executive Director
Aaron Chansa has said he doubts the possibility of school reopening for non-examination classes due to inadequate equipment that can allow more learners while observing COVID-19 health guidelines.
In a statement issued today, Mr Chansa stated that many schools lacked adequate desks that could also allow them to practice social distancing.
“With a crisis of desks in most schools in the Country, National Action for Quality Education in Zambia ( NAQEZ) strongly doubts the possibility of reopening schools for non-examination classes this year. Our current assessment is that very few schools in Zambia would be in a position to accommodate more learners apart from examination classes.This is simply because most schools, especially those in rural areas, have a critical shortage of desks. In some cases , pupils are even sitting on the floor whilst learning,” Mr Chansa stated.
“Available statistics indicate that the Ministry of General Education will need more than 1.3 million desks to remedy this crisis. And until this number of desks is afforded, we fear that learners in non examination classes may not open in 2020.”
In view of this, he demanded that the Ministry of Finance releases money for the Ministry of General Education to buy desks.
“This is an urgent matter needing very serious National attention. Current pictures of Zambian learners sitting on the floor are giving our education system a very ugly image,and must be dealt with immediately,” Mr Chansa stated.
Zambia forward
How can the govt fail to buy the desks whilst the donors are busy donating money and other assorted items in view of combating the spread of corona virus? Secondly the covid 19 was started here in Zambia when a Zambian couple who went in France for Holiday when they came back , they were tested positive and then today you have opened the airports so that you allow the people from other country to come in.
Zebron
Good observation
J
U are not serious, Zambia z full of drama,politics and so on.that z not a reason, pupils HV been sitting on the floor since Kaya than today at desk.education z loosing its value
Jk
Classes for non examination should open a number of children will forget a lot of things in school and is not everyone who has a internet connection for this desk’s should not let children from attending a class it’s not the first time in Zambia that children learn on the floor the only thing the National Action for Quality Education in Zambia ( NAQEZ) Executive Director should say is let government help, other people and companies to come on board and support the school’s in need country ward none examination classes should open to help children and adults education teachers will find it difficult to teach it will be taking lessons backwards
Emmanuel mununga
let us be together and help each other we a citizen we a government.. school is the key to success!! why
Razor
At least all universities and colleges should open.
Duncan
You government be serious with people’s lives it’s because you have money you are enjoying and you are not caring of other people’s lives how do you think we going to write our exams next year cause people are still using public transport and I can’t see any social distance and airports are operating we also want to be going why do you want to stack our lives it’s really hurting you know.
Thomas
Please try by all means to get the Job done, People,companies n other institutions have been donating money nd healthy stuff towards Covid 19 pandemic try to use all those things to help in Education … without education we wont go anywhere in Zambia Government please Help ..!!