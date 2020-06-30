NAQEZ Doubts Reopening Of Schools In 2020 For Non-Exam Classes

National Action for Quality Education in Zambia ( NAQEZ) Executive Director

Aaron Chansa has said he doubts the possibility of school reopening for non-examination classes due to inadequate equipment that can allow more learners while observing COVID-19 health guidelines.

In a statement issued today, Mr Chansa stated that many schools lacked adequate desks that could also allow them to practice social distancing.

“With a crisis of desks in most schools in the Country, National Action for Quality Education in Zambia ( NAQEZ) strongly doubts the possibility of reopening schools for non-examination classes this year. Our current assessment is that very few schools in Zambia would be in a position to accommodate more learners apart from examination classes.This is simply because most schools, especially those in rural areas, have a critical shortage of desks. In some cases , pupils are even sitting on the floor whilst learning,” Mr Chansa stated.

“Available statistics indicate that the Ministry of General Education will need more than 1.3 million desks to remedy this crisis. And until this number of desks is afforded, we fear that learners in non examination classes may not open in 2020.”

In view of this, he demanded that the Ministry of Finance releases money for the Ministry of General Education to buy desks.

“This is an urgent matter needing very serious National attention. Current pictures of Zambian learners sitting on the floor are giving our education system a very ugly image,and must be dealt with immediately,” Mr Chansa stated.