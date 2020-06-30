Police Arrest Kalulushi Man Over Wife’s Murder

Police in Kalulushi have arrested a 43-year-old man after he allegedly murdered his wife and dumped the body a few metres away from his home.

Muzeya Musiyenda is alleged to have murdered his wife Eunice Muyombela, 41, of Chembe in Kalulushi after the two had a marital dispute.

Copperbelt Commissioner of Police Charity Katanga who confirmed the incident said the suspect brutally murdered his wife and dumped the body near their farm house.

Katanga stated that police found the body of the deceased wrapped in a green chitenge and was found with multiple head injuries.

She said the suspect is being held to help police with investigations.