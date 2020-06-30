UPND Planned Crack Squad On Violence For 2016 Polls, Court Hears

Arresting officer in Martha Mushipe’s sedition case Ben Phiri has narrated in his evidence-in-chief led by public prosecutor Noah Mwanza that he seized a document on how the ruling PF would dominate against the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) from 2015 to‎ 2016 and beyond.

He said the document was seized from Ms Mushipe’s law firm at Villa 48, Madagascar, Millenium Village.

Mr Phiri, a detective inspector at Service Headquarters, testified that he was on duty on April 11, 2016 and was assigned to be part of a team that was constituted to look into a complaint that was made by Ephraim Shakafuswa.

He said a six-member team was led by assistant superintendents Arthur Shonga and Albert Chiluwa.

He said Mr Shakafuswa complained that on July 15, 2015, he was asked to report at Mushipe’s law firm at Mushipe’s law firm.

Mr Phiri said Mr Shakafuswa was phoned by Mushipe and was asked to report at the accused’s law firm around 17:00 hours.

He said when he reported at the law firm, nine other people who included Mushipe, Emmanuel Chilekwa, Soko Habinda, Clance Zulu, Sambo Lubasi, Clayson Hamasaka, Omia Hakanga, Hastings Shakanga and Nchimunya Siamunjeye.

Mr Phiri said according to Shakafuswa, Ms Mushipe chaired the meeting whose purpose was to discuss the strategy document which was given to Ms Mushipe by a well wisher.

He said Mr Shakafuswa told him that Ms Mushipe gave out copies of the document which she got from her file to everyone present in the meeting.

Phiri said the meeting proceeded to discuss the document which was alleged to have been authored by Tendai Muduli, Dr Ngosa Simbyakula and Didimus Mutasa.

He said the meeting discussed the document and at the end of the discussion, the meeting resolved to form a crack squad whose members were those that attended the meeting.

Mr Phiri said the objective of the crack squad was to perform acts of violence against the people of Zambia and the State.

He said at the end of the meeting, Ms Mushipe proceeded to prepare the oath of confidentiality in the names of people who attended that meeting to keep whatever was discussed confidential.

He said Ms Mushipe also prepared a document with code names for those who were in attendance.

Phiri said the code names were secret names which people who were in attendance were to be called.

He said Ms Mushipe, as chair, was code named C0, Chilekwa was C1 and C2 was Mr Shakafuswa.

He explained that the chair informed those who attended the meeting that they would use those code names to avoid being detected by the police.

Mr Phiri further said following Mr Shakafuswa’s complaint, Mr Shonga obtained a search warrant from court and the team proceeded to Mushipe’s law firm.

He said a search on April 16, 2016 was conducted at the law firm and a file containing documents was seized.

Mr Phiri said the file contained a document titled ‘strategy of domination PF against opposition UPND 2015/ 2016 and beyond’ authored by Tendai Muduli, Dr Simbyakula and Mutasa, the file also continued names of Mushipe, Shakafuswa, Chilekwa, among others.

Hearing continues on August 11.