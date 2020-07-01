Chicagos Re-loaded Seeks Permission to Re-open

Chicago’s Reloaded has written to Lusaka City Council (LCC), seeking the reopening of the business entity.

The restaurant was closed on Friday, 26th June, 2020 by Lusaka mayor Miles Sampa for defying health regulations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter to LCC, managing director for Chicago’s Reloaded Savva Christofi said the company has put over 200 employees at a risk of losing jobs following the closure.

Christofi added that the company could not generate revenue to pay rentals.

“We write to appeal for the return of our licenses that is the Liquor, Trading and Health and further seek permission to open MATI INVESTMENTS LIMITED t/a CHICAGO’S RELOADED in line with the issued procedure for obtaining certification to open as a restaurant as per regulation 9 of Statutory Instruments No.22 of 2020 as provided under the Public Health Act Cap 295 of the Laws of Zambia,” Savva stated.

“From the time Mayor Miles Sampa came through to CHICAGO’S RELOADED Friday midnight the 26th of June, 2020 we still remain closed thereby putting our more than 203 workforces at risk of losing jobs, business cannot generate revenue to pay rentals and the utilities and suppliers cannot be paid. Kindly we seek to re-open our business under the new normal with your guidance.”