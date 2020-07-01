Cop Gets Six Years for Stealing AK47 Rifle

A police officer has been sentenced to six years imprisonment with hard labour for stealing an AK 47 assault rifle.

According to court documents, the rifle is valued at K105, 995.00.

This is in a matter where Haggai Namauna, 29, a police officer in Chingola was facing one count of theft of a fire arm.

Particulars of the offence are that on dates unknown but between March 2019 and August 2019, Namauna stole an AK 47 assault rifle contrary to the laws of Zambia.

When the matter came up for judgment, Chingola Magistrate Stephen Maona said the state has proved the case beyond reasonable doubt and convicted Namauna accordingly.

“The state has proved this case beyond reasonable doubt. It has proved that you had the intention of stealing and selling the gun. The fact that you removed the serial number of the gun shows that you had intentions of selling the gun,” magistrate Maona said.

“This should serve as a warning to other officers who are in the habit of abusing thei authorities that the law will take its course. I therefore sentence you to six years imprisonment with hard labour.”