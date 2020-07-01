Dr Chitalu Is Innocent Until Proven Guilty By Courts, Says President Lungu

President Edgar Lungu has said he cannot fire health minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya on corruption allegations until he’s proven guilty by the courts of law.
In a statement issued by his press aide Isaac Chipampe, the Head of State said the Constitution in Article 18(2) provides for presumption of innocence whenever a person is charged with a criminal offence until such an individual is proved or pleads guilty.
President Lungu said he respects the independence of the judiciary and other organs such as the police, the Anti-Corruption Commission and the Drug Enforcement Commission, among others, and will do nothing to interfere in the operations of these entities as long as he remains President.
3 Comments
U
Pa zed drama
CONCERNED CITIZEN AMPLIFIED
My words have come true. The minister is innocent until proven guilt by courts of Law.Tikambepo, what can you say now.
MOSES
Very considerate president, that’s the way to go.