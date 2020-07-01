Lawyer Nabbed at Magistrate Court Over PIA Case

Lusaka lawyer Kaumbu Mwondela was yesterday arrested at the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court where he appeared for a case involving his clients from the Pensions and Insurance Authority (PIA) who are charged with two counts of abuse of office.

Mr Mwondela was apprehended by plain-clothed police officers outside courtroom number six as he waited for his clients’ case to be called before Lusaka Magistrate, Felix Kaoma.

The reasons for his arrest were that he allegedly sneaked into a meeting between the accused persons and the Pension Insurance Authority (PIA) officials before the matter was taken to court.

Mr Mwondela is one of the lawyers representing Pensions and Insurance Authority (PIA) registrar Christopher Mapani and two insurance regulators Titus Mkhwale and Nicholas Mbiya who are charged with two counts of abuse of authority of office.

The plain-clothed police officers drove away with Mr Mwondela to unknown destination.

Mr Mapani and two others are alleged to have approved the appointment of Tobias Milambo as chief executive officer of Ultimate Insurance, an act which is contrary to Insurance Act number 27 of 1997of the Laws of Zambia.

It is alleged in the first count that Mr Mapani, Mr Mbiya and Mr Mkhwale between January 1, 2018 and March 30 this year at Lusaka being persons employed by Pensions and Insurance Authority, a public body, as registrar, insurance regulator and Financial sector Regulator respectively, jointly and whilst acting together as public

officers directly and indirectly abused their position , office or authority by approving Mr Malambo as the principal officer for Ultimate Insurance Company Limited.

The arbitrary act was prejudicial to the rights or interest of the Government of the Republic of Zambia.

In count two, it is alleged that Mr Mapani, Mr Mbiya and Mr Mkhwale between January 1, 2018 and March 30 this year at Lusaka being persons during the same period jointly and whilst acting together as public officers directly and indirectly abused their position , office or authority issuing a 2020 Insurers licence to Ultimate Insurance Company

Limited.

When the matter came up for commencement of trial before magistrate Kaoma, the prosecution said they were ready to proceed with the first witness.

But before the State could even call its witness, one of the defence lawyers Clavel Sianondo, informed the court that before the matter was called, police officers asked Mr Mwondela to accompany them to police headquarters.

Sianondo submitted that the defence was concerned with the development because Mr Mwondela was at the court premises because of the order of the court which appointed Tuesday as the date for hearing.

He said Mwondela was an officer of the court who had a duty to discharge to the court.