M’membe Arrested Over Theft Charges

Socialist Party leader and Former Post Newspapers proprietor Fred M’membe has been arrested by Muchinga police on charges of theft.

However, Dr M’membe says charges laid against him by Post liquidator Lewis Mosho are politically motivated.

Police in Muchinga on Tuesday arrested and charged Dr M’membe on counts of being in possession of proceeds of crime, theft and fraudulent appropriation of property after Lawyer Mr Mosho, the liquidator of Post Newspapers, lodged a complaint against the Socialist Party leader.

However, Dr M’membe has refuted the allegations of having stolen proceeds of the sale of the company prior to its liquidation.

He said it wasn’t possible for any person to take that amount of money, let alone for a property sale, without being noticed or traced considering how big the company was.

“It is very sad that wild and malicious allegations have once again been made against me,” he said.

“I was last week summoned by the Police in Chinsali, Muchinga, made to believe that my house which was taken, with no evidence of wrong doing by myself, in my village in Chinsali over a year ago was going to be returned. However, I was today charged with two counts of theft of proceeds of sale of Post Newspapers Limited property located in Lusaka, sold by the company prior to it going into liquidation. Those that have brought these charges against me, know very well that I was never involved in the sale of Post Newspapers Limited property and never used proceeds from the same for my personal benefit. These transactions were conducted through banks, thus, records relating to this sale and use of the proceeds are easily available. These allegations are being brought by people who are stuck in their criminal activities and have thus opted to concoct lies. They have found nothing against me since the liquidation of Post Newspapers Limited and the illegal occupation of my house in Chinsali over a year ago. It is well known that they will not be able to prove these lies. But all this is being done, as the masses of this country are looking for alternative leadership and our party is growing very fast.”

He stated that with his party’s rising political fortunes, his being smeared with the filth of fraud and theft doesn’t come as a surprise.

“It was expected. Post Newspapers Limited wasn’t a kantemba, a briefcase company, it was a big company with a professional accounting staff. It wasn’t possible for any individual person to take that amount of money, let alone for a property sale, without being noticed or traced,” Dr M’membe stated.

Dr M’membe has however challenged Mosho to render an audited account of the assets of Post Newspapers Limited he collected and sold.

He said despite him owning almost all the shares in the company, he never treated the assets and liabilities of the company as his.

Dr M’membe accused the police of being unprofessional in handling the case and said the people making such allegations against him are the ones who are thieves.