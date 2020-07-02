Britain Commits K16 Million MoH

The British Government has committed over K16 million of support via the World Health Organisation (WHO) to the Ministry of Health and other organisations in Zambia for preparedness in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking when he met President Edgar Lungu on Wednesday, British High Commissioner to Zambia Nicholas Woolley the British government has also committed about K10 million to an initiative aimed at improving water supply and sanitation in high-density urban areas in Lusaka as well as six other districts in the country.

He said the UK has also contributed about K60 million to the Ministry of Health to support the country’s National Action Plan in tackling anti-microbial resistance through reinforcing existing surveillance systems and strengthening laboratory infrastructure.

He assured that Britain will help Zambia to move towards a sustainable debt trajectory and access emergency international financing support.

Mr Woolley said this will be made possible by working with the international community, other partners, and the Zambian Government.

He said he and President Lungu discussed a number of issues, including the UK Support against COVID-19 in Zambia and globally.

Mr Woolley was accompanied by Mr Wilf Mwamba, the High Commission’s Head of Governance and Human Development and Head of COVID Health Response Dr. Sarah Goldsmith.