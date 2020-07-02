One Man And A Juvenile Committed To High Court For Murdering 3 Chinese In Makeni

The Lusaka Magistrates Court has committed a 27-year-old man and a juvenile, both of Lusaka’s Garden House area, to the High Court for trial in the murder case of three Chinese in Makeni area and setting ablaze a warehouse.

The duo, Victor Kabaso and an 18-year-old, appeared before Lusaka principal resident magistrate Mwaka Mikalile who explained the charges to them but informed them that they could not take plea before her because she has no jurisdiction as murder and aggravated robbery charges are tried by the High Court.

This was after State prosecutor Mr Juvenalis Kamutondole told the court that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has issued consent and committed the accused to the High Court for trial.

In the first count, Kabaso and the juvenile, on May 24, 2020 in Lusaka, jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown stole from Guifang Cao one Asus laptop, K23,750 cash altogether valued at K36,750.00, the property of Gu Hao and at or immediately before or immediately after such stealing, used or threatened to use actual violence to the said Guifang Cao in order to obtain or retain or prevent or overcome resistance of it being stolen or retained.

In the second, third and fourth counts, Kabaso and the juvenile on the same day jointly and whilst acting together murdered Fan Ming Jie, Jubing Bao and Guifang Cao.

In the last count, the accused on the same day jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown willfully and unlawfully burnt a warehouse at Blue Star Company valued at K1 million, the property of Gu Hao.

And the court has granted the accused persons permission to access medical attention after they made an application.