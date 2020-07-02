People Must Express Themselves Respectfully-Young

Chargè d’ Affaire ad interim at the United States Embassy in Zambia David Young has said freedoms of speech, press and expression must be exercised in a respectful and peaceful manner.

Speaking when he met Information and Broadcasting Services Minister Dora Siliya, Livestock and Fisheries Minister Prof Nkandu Luo and General Education Permanent Secretary for Administration Jabbin Mulwanda on Wednesday, Mr Young said it is unacceptable to use such freedoms to incite violence and spread hate speech.

He said the United States government, like Zambia, shares in the value of the said freedoms as critical rights in a democracy.

Mr Young was accompanied by officials from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Center for Disease Control (CDC).

He emphasised that it is possible for one to express their disagreement through television, radio or social media with respect and in a peaceful manner.

“The key issue is for people to express themselves peacefully and respectfully. The problem is when they go on social media, television and radio to incite violence and hate speech,” he said.

Mr Young further commended President Lungu’s cautious approach in reopening different sectors of the economy such as airports, schools among others amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also said his Government, together with Center for Disease Control and (USAID), is determined to work with the Zambian Government to promote the health the sector.

And Ms Siliya, who is also Chief Government Spokesperson, said while people have the right to be heard, this should not be done in a manner that is disrespectful and can incite violence against others.

Ms Siliya said Government has a responsibility to ensure public peace and protect all citizens regardless of their political or religious views.

“I know that our partners think that we are out to get the youths because they have freely expressed themselves. But is important that we appreciate that we live in a country with real politics, social context and Christian values,” she said.