Police Arrest Chipata Man Over Alleged Defamation Of Vincent Mwale

Police in Lusaka have arrested and charged Maxson Nkhoma, 33, of Kapata Compound in Chipata of Eastern Province for alleged criminal libel against Housing and Infrastructure Minister Vincent Mwale.

Nkhoma is charged on two counts of Criminal Libel contrary to section 191 chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

Zambia Police Public Relations officer Esther Katongo has confirmed.

“The accused person is alleged to have published defamatory remarks on social media against Hon. Vincent Mwale, who is Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development,” said Katongo.

On Wednesday night, Nkhoma wrote on his Facebook page confirming that he was summoned by the police.

“Good evening dear comrades, I want to confirm that I today appeared at Police Force Headquarters at exactly 10hrs in the company of PF Lusaka Provincial Youth Chairman Daniel General Kalembe, Eastern Province PF Youth Chairman Emmanuel Jay Banda, Councilor Kennedy Shumba Kennedy and two other PF officials from Chipangali District. I was immediately led to the questioning room which lasted for about 4hrs. I was formally charged and arrested at 13:45hrs with two counts of libel cases complained by Honorable Vincent Mwale. Am currently detained at Ridgeway Police Cells pending Police Bond. My lawyers are working round the clock to secure a Police Bond. We have just been made to become more stronger, we have been on this road before. Thank you all,” Nkhoma wrote.