Every Person is Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty-Sunday Chanda

PF media director Sunday Chanda has said the Zambian Constitution provides that every person who is charged with a criminal offence shall be presumed innocent until proved or pleads guilty before the courts of law.

He stated that the ruling party has noted the notion being advanced by some named Opposition political leaders, Civil Society groupings and sections of the media that an accused person in Government cannot remain in office as that is a mockery to the fight against corruption.

“This notion goes against the spirit of the supreme law of the land. The constitution of Zambia, international human rights conventions including the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights and the International Covenant for Civil and Political Rights have captured this principle as a right to which all accused persons fall heir. Article 18(2) of the Zambian constitution provides that everyone person who is charged with a criminal offence shall be presumed innocent until he or she is proved or pleads guilty. We are calling on the Human Rights Commission (HRC) and the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) and other noble human rights advocates to come out clear on this important subject which guarantees that no guilt can be presumed until the charge has been proved beyond reasonable doubt,” Mr Chanda said.

He said the fight against corruption cannot be fought and adjudicated upon by the Court of public opinion.

Mr Chanda said Zambia was a country of laws as provided for under Article 1 of the supreme law of the land.