Kwacha Moves In ‘Yo-Yo’ Style

The local currency on Thursday moved between gains and losses in one trading session, touching K18.17 at its lowest and later closing trading at K17.97.

“Thursday’s trading moved in a ‘yo-yo’ fashion, swinging between gains and losses throughout the day. At its lowest, the kwacha traded at USD/ZMW 18.17, but this was a touch-and-go moment after which it reverted to 17.97 where the market closed. At its strongest, the market traded at 17.89. The resurgence of dollar supply continues to provide support to the kwacha. As long as current flows continue, the kwacha will begin the long weekend on a firm note. We place resistance at 18.05 and support at 17.80, with the possibility of both sides being breached, depending on market dynamics,” according to FNB Zambia.